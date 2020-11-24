Stock markets are sizzling

Slow burn in US stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 for the first time in a 408 point rally today, led by Boeing.

The percentage gain of 1.4% in the S&P 500 is equal as it has gained 50 points to 3627. It's now flirting with the November closing high and within striking distance of the all-time high set earlier this month. Importantly, a period of technical consolidation may be ending.
Tech is a modest laggard with the Nasdaq up 1.0% but breaking 12,000.

