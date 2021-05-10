Stocks close at session lows. Even the Dow gives up gains

Nasdaq tumbled to the downside. Closes below 100 day MA





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -44.17 points or -1.04% at 4188.43. The low for the day reached 4188.13

Nasdaq -350.38 points or -2.55% at 13401.86. The low for the day came in at 13401.75

Dow -34.94 points or -0.10% at 34742.82. The low for the day reached 34741.57

Russell 2000 index -15.93 points or -2.59% at 2212.70 We know the indices closed at the lows, what were the highs?

S&P was up as much as 3.49 points or +0.08%.

NASDAQ's high was -64.31 points or -0.47%

Dow's high was up as much as 313.80 points or +0.90% The volatility index rose 2.84 points from 17.02% to 19.53%.









The major stock indices all closed lower and at session lows. Even the Dow which was up for most of the day, is ending in the red. The Nasdaq tumbled to the downside with a over 2.5% decline. The S&P fell over 1% on the day after closing at a record on Friday. The Dow also closed at a record level and Friday.