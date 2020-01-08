Stocks continue the run (squeeze) higher

Trade to new session highs

The move higher continues in stocks. The him NASDAQ index is back below the 9100 level trading up to 9103.75 (currently at 9101.27). The low reached 3236.67.





The S&P index is trading up 9.37 points or 0.29% at 3246.54. The high reached 3247.70. The low was down at 3236.67.



The Dow is 20 points or 0.07% at 28604. The high price reached 28623.87. The low was down at 28522.51.





Gold has also continued the reversal of the overnight moves. The price is now trading in the red at $-1.20 at $1573.10. The low just extended to $1568.15.





WTI crude oil futures are also down. It is trading at $62.10, $-0.60 or -0.99%.







US yields are trading marginally lower. The 2 year is unchanged on the day. The 10 year is down -0.1 basis points at 1.816%. The 30 year is down -0.6 basis points at 2.2987%

