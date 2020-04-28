Stocks continue to rally further on the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European equities, US futures extend climb on the session

E-minis 28-04
See here for global coronavirus case data
European equities are pushing gains of over 1% now, with US futures also rising to near 1% gains on the session. In turn, that is pushing the dollar lower with USD/JPY having broken below the 107.00 level as noted earlier.

The market is starting to shift towards a stronger risk-on tone and that is showing up across other asset classes with oil also creeping higher now.

Brent oil have pared losses to move into positive territory above $20 while WTI crude is now up to $12.30 after having hit a low of $10.07 earlier in European morning trade.

With key technical levels in the dollar giving way, just be mindful that this could be the start of a trending move in the market after just over a week of consolidation.

