Stocks continue to rally further on the session

European indices extend gains to start the day





The DAX is now over 2% higher on the session as stocks are continuing to keep the more optimistic mood on the day. Most other European indices are also nearing 2% gains right now with US futures also unrelenting in their push higher today.





S&P 500 futures are now up by 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are posting gains of ~1%:









Stocks are pretty much picking up where they left off in August and who is to say that we won't see a similar run replicated this month potentially.











