Stocks creep higher on the session, dollar eases

European equities are pushing higher, alongside US futures





Oil prices remain pressured, down by 18% around $10.50 but so far that isn't having any significant spillovers to risk sentiment in general.









As stocks creep a little higher, the dollar is on the back foot as we see EUR/USD climb to a high of 1.0840 while cable also rises to 1.2470 currently.







In turn, AUD/USD has erased its earlier losses to push to a high of 0.6490 while NZD/USD has also moved up from 0.6000 to 0.6030 levels right now.

The DAX is now up by 0.8% as we also see US futures climb a little higher now to post gains of around 0.4% on the session. There isn't much headlines driving the move but for now, I'd say that the market is just stretching itself on the day.