Stocks fall, Treasuries soar on Trump's speech

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk-off mood intensifies on the session

S&P 500 futures have now dropped by 0.7% while Nasdaq futures have seen gains trimmed to just 0.8%, after having been up by 4% earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the big move in the market is arguably in the Treasuries market with 10-year yields sliding by roughly 13 bps to a fresh low on the day to 0.768% - dropping by another 4 bps on Trump's speech itself.

In the currencies space, the dollar is still staying largely bid and building further gains from the start of the session. AUD/USD is now down to 0.7072 as price falls back below the 0.7100 level and its 200-hour moving average.

