Stocks getting scared into the weekend

Major indices trading near lows

With the Iran seizeing ships and the US coming off a drone downing, the overall tone may have helped to soften the tone in the US stocks. Bonds are not seeing much of a flight to safety bid and although the USD found a quick bid, it has settled back down.





IN any case, the Dow erased a 120 point gain and is down about -4 points now. The S&P is down -10 ponits or -0.33% and the Nasdaq is down -36 points or -0.44% now.









For the S&P it was as high as 3006.02 at the high. It is trading near lows for the day at 2984 now.





Technically, it is dipping below the rising 100 hour MA at 2985.75 (see blue line in the chart below).

















In the bond market, yields are off highs but staill nearer highs for the day.