Stocks have a recovery day. Broad indices up over 2.2%.
The Dow 30 rises by 1.96%.
The US major indices have stopped the 2 day decline with a recovery day. The NASDAQ index closed above its 200 day moving average and had its best day since April 14. All 11 sectors of the S&P rose. The Dow industrial average lined with a gain of 1.96%.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 62.14 points or 2.27% at 2798.70
- NASDAQ index up 232.15 points or 2.81% at 8495.37
- Dow rose 456.94 points or 1.99% at 23475.83.
Below are the percentage ranges for each of the major indices in North America and Europe: