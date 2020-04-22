Stocks have a recovery day. Broad indices up over 2.2%.

The Dow 30 rises by 1.96%.

The US major indices have stopped the 2 day decline with a recovery day. The NASDAQ index closed above its 200 day moving average and had its best day since April 14. All 11 sectors of the S&P rose. The Dow industrial average lined with a gain of 1.96%.





The final numbers are showing:



S&P index up 62.14 points or 2.27% at 2798.70



NASDAQ index up 232.15 points or 2.81% at 8495.37



Dow rose 456.94 points or 1.99% at 23475.83. Below are the percentage ranges for each of the major indices in North America and Europe:













