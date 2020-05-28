Stocks looking poised to kick start the session

Author: Justin Low

Dow futures up nearly 1%

Dow
Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up by 0.5% as we see equities looking more poised to start the session with risk in general also looking buoyed. Notably, the Hang Seng has pretty much erased its 2% loss from after the lunch break to near flat levels now.

Elsewhere, the aussie has pared losses against the dollar to sit at 0.6623 currently while USD/JPY is also sitting higher at around 107.85 at the moment.

Again, with the S&P 500 breaking above its 200-day moving average and the 3,000 level, the technical picture is starting to side with buyers and that may be hard to ignore.

