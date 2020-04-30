Stocks lose the early momentum, fall to flat levels

European equities and US futures trade flat now





This is helping out the dollar against commodity currencies, as we see AUD/USD fall to 0.6543 and NZD/USD ease lower to 0.6127 currently.





It is still early in the day as we will still have the ECB policy decision and Lagarde's press conference to navigate through, but for now the risk mood seems more tepid.





Despite the moves above, major currencies are trading little changed among one another thus far. EUR/USD is keeping around 1.0883 while USD/JPY is still hugging levels around 106.64, recovering from its earlier drop just under 106.50.





Meanwhile, the bond market is still giving out very little clues on what to anticipate next with 10-year Treasury yields sitting around 0.609% at the moment.



