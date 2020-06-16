Stocks keep higher in European mid-morning trade

Risk sentiment is still on the optimistic side

DAX
E-minis
The DAX is holding gains close to 3% with European indices posting gains of over 2% in general currently, and S&P 500 futures are also up by 1.1% with Dow futures up 1.6%.

The overall mood remains positive despite some tensions in the Korean peninsula, as the market keeps the focus on more positive developments i.e. the Fed giving it a nudge.

In the currencies space, there isn't much notable action with the dollar mildly weaker alongside the yen. But losses have been pared back a little though they failed to find significant momentum to firmly break key near-term levels on the charts.

AUD/USD fell to a low of 0.6896 to test its 100-hour moving average but is back up to 0.6932 now and challenging a move back above its 200-hour moving average instead.

GBP/USD also fell to a low of 1.2594 to test its 100-hour moving average but that held up as well, climbing back above its 200-hour moving average to 1.2650 levels.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is keeping modest gains as price action keeps above both key hourly moving averages still after a move to 1.1315 before settling around 1.1335 now.

