Stocks moving higher, gold lower, yields higher and USDJPY up after Pres. Trump

New highs for stocks

The reaction from the start of the Presidents address was of the risk on variety. And that trend has continued after he exited the podium:





The changes from the start to now shows:



EURUSD 1.1114, up from 1.1113

USDJPY 108.93, up from 108.75

GBPUSD 1.3102, up from 1.3086

Gold $1557.10, down from $1571

S&P index up 21.31 points at 3258.50, up from 3244.75



Nasdaq 9133.08, up from 9083.09

Dow 28770, up from 28632.48

Crude oil 60.20 down from 61.25

2 year yield 1.5665% up from 1.5443%



10 year 1.8457%, up from 1.814%





What we don't know is the reaction from Iran. Do they want to push further or start to comply? But geopolitical fear is being price back out of the market.

All are pointing toward risk on flows as Pres. Trump exerted the strength of the US.