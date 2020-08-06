Stocks nudge lower ahead of North American trading
European equities and US futures fall to session lows
It has been rather quiet in European morning trade thus far, but stocks are taking a bit of a further drop as we start to move towards North American trading.
European indices are extending declines with the DAX now down by over 0.8%. Meanwhile, US futures are down by ~0.3% as well and are off levels earlier in the session.
A key spot to watch will be Treasuries as we see 10-year yields now fall by over 3 bps to 0.515%. That may spark further risk aversion in the market, with the dollar now keeping firmer across the board for the most part.
AUD/USD is down to 0.7180 and EUR/USD is hovering at session lows close to 1.1840.