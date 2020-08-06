Stocks nudge lower ahead of North American trading

European equities and US futures fall to session lows









European indices are extending declines with the DAX now down by over 0.8%. Meanwhile, US futures are down by ~0.3% as well and are off levels earlier in the session.





A key spot to watch will be Treasuries as we see 10-year yields now fall by over 3 bps to 0.515%. That may spark further risk aversion in the market, with the dollar now keeping firmer across the board for the most part.





AUD/USD is down to 0.7180 and EUR/USD is hovering at session lows close to 1.1840.

It has been rather quiet in European morning trade thus far, but stocks are taking a bit of a further drop as we start to move towards North American trading.