Stocks pare early gains with Fed still in focus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US futures fall into negative territory

E-minis 10-06
A quick move sees stocks pare its early gains on the session, with the DAX now down by 0.4% and European indices also losing its early allure. Meanwhile, US futures have also tracked lower with S&P 500 futures now down by 0.2% on the day.

I'm not seeing any notable headlines to drive the move as all eyes are still on the Fed so this could be hints of profit-taking or position covering ahead of the key risk event later.
