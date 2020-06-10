Stocks pare early gains with Fed still in focus

US futures fall into negative territory







I'm not seeing any notable headlines to drive the move as all eyes are still on the Fed so this could be hints of profit-taking or position covering ahead of the key risk event later.

A quick move sees stocks pare its early gains on the session, with the DAX now down by 0.4% and European indices also losing its early allure. Meanwhile, US futures have also tracked lower with S&P 500 futures now down by 0.2% on the day.