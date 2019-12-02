Stocks pull back a little on Trump tweet on tariffs

US futures pare some of its earlier gains

Brazil and Argentina may not exactly be unexpected targets, but still it goes to show how easily things can shift around on trade when it comes to Trump calling the shots.





The fact that he continues to endorse it in a later tweet may be a reason for markets to stay more cautious when it comes to trade talks with China as well:





"U.S. Markets are up as much as 21% since the announcement of Tariffs on 3/1/2018 - and the U.S. is taking in massive amounts of money (and giving some to our farmers, who have been targeted by China)!"

Just be reminded, that Trump is a 'tariff man'.







