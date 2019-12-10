Stocks pushed lower in European morning trade

Some hints of risk aversion are starting to creep in

US futures have been nudged lower on the session, alongside European stocks. The DAX is down by 1.2% to one-week lows now as a bout of risk aversion is starting to grip at markets as we begin the morning.





Bond yields are also dragged a little lower and that is helping to see the likes of the yen, swissie and gold inch a tad higher currently. Gold is trading near $1,465 with USD/JPY and USD/CHF lurking near session lows at 108.56 and 0.9866 respectively.





There's some sense of animosity in markets right now as we continue to wait around with nothing to go on in anticipation of key central bank meetings, the UK election and US-China trade developments still to follow this week.



