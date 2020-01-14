Stocks recover some poise after earlier setback

European equities climb back to flat levels, likewise for US futures

The DAX is now up by 0.2% with European equities paring earlier losses amid a more mixed mood on the session thus far. US futures are also back to unchanged levels on the day as investors continue to wait on the US-China trade deal signing tomorrow.





USD/JPY is mildly higher again around 110.02 but major currencies aren't doing a whole lot in general so far today. Trading ranges remain relatively narrow with the pound keeping mildly weaker but off its earlier lows as well.



