Stocks recover some poise after earlier setback

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European equities climb back to flat levels, likewise for US futures

E-minis 14-01
ForexLive
The DAX is now up by 0.2% with European equities paring earlier losses amid a more mixed mood on the session thus far. US futures are also back to unchanged levels on the day as investors continue to wait on the US-China trade deal signing tomorrow.

USD/JPY is mildly higher again around 110.02 but major currencies aren't doing a whole lot in general so far today. Trading ranges remain relatively narrow with the pound keeping mildly weaker but off its earlier lows as well.

