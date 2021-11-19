Stocks regain a bit of poise ahead of North American trading

Nasdaq futures hit record highs

The earlier declines from the lockdown fears in Europe are being pared a little with the Stoxx 600 index now seen up by 0.1% again. There is still plenty of push and pull ongoing but pandemic fears in general are bringing back one of the market's favourite bets last year i.e. tech stocks. Think back to this:





The opposite holds true in lockdown news it seems, at least since broader sentiment is not exactly hit all too hard.





We'll have to see how Wall Street takes to the headlines but it wouldn't be the most surprising thing to see US indices clinch fresh record highs once again before the weekend.



