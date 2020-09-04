Stocks reverse losses in opening half-hour of European cash trade
Sentiment reverses to kick start the session
The DAX has turned around a 1% loss at the open to trade higher on the day now by 0.1% in an impressive turnaround in the opening half-hour. Other European indices are also seeing similarly sharp moves as we also see US futures pare earlier declines.
S&P 500 futures have also reversed losses to turn flat on the day currently, climbing by roughly 25 points during this period:
There isn't any major catalyst driving the move here but it looks like dip buyers are sending a message not to count them out after the heavy drop in trading yesterday.
The US jobs report later today remains a key risk factor to consider, so we'll only get a better sense of how the moves will play out once we get past that at 1230 GMT.