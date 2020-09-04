Stocks reverse losses in opening half-hour of European cash trade

Sentiment reverses to kick start the session





The DAX has turned around a 1% loss at the open to trade higher on the day now by 0.1% in an impressive turnaround in the opening half-hour. Other European indices are also seeing similarly sharp moves as we also see US futures pare earlier declines.





S&P 500 futures have also reversed losses to turn flat on the day currently, climbing by roughly 25 points during this period:















The US jobs report later today remains a key risk factor to consider, so we'll only get a better sense of how the moves will play out once we get past that at 1230 GMT.

There isn't any major catalyst driving the move here but it looks like dip buyers are sending a message not to count them out after the heavy drop in trading yesterday.