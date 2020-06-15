Stocks storm back to finish higher after early dip
Closing changes for the main US markets:
Intraday, the S&P 500 low-to-high rally was an impressive 112 points but it fell 8 points shy of Friday's high of 3088. That will be a level to watch tomorrow.
- S&P 500 up 25 points to 3066 (+0.83%)
- DJIA +157 to 25763
- Nasdaq +137 to 9726
The opening ticks were the low of the day. The buying accelerated after the Fed announced the start of corporate bond buying and the survived a late effort to sell.
Here's the intraday look at the S&P 500: