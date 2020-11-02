Stocks surge higher on the session

S&P 500 futures now up by over 1%









Meanwhile, regional stocks in Europe are also gaining by over 1% for the most part with the DAX leading the way with gains of 1.5%.

It is all about the election this week so there's not much to really pin down the surge in equities in European morning trade so far. Adam hinted at the end of last week that this was certainly a possibility after the flush lower in trading last week.





The push higher here has seen the dollar trim its earlier advance, with EUR/USD now back up to 1.1642 while AUD/USD is off the lows near 0.7000 earlier to 0.7020.





Looking ahead today though, the 100-day moving average will be a key area of focus for the S&P 500 if buyers are to try and push for more momentum later on:











