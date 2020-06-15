Stocks trim losses but still keeping lower on the day

DAX trims earlier losses to around 1.5% currently

European indices were sharply lower at the opening stages, down by close to 3% but have trimmed gains in the past hour as we see the DAX now keep lower by around 1.5%.





Meanwhile, US futures have also pared some losses from nearly 3.5% earlier to roughly 2.2% at the moment. Despite the drop being limited for now, it is still looking rough.





In the currencies space, this has seen the dollar and yen pare some of their gains as well - mostly against the pound and euro - but the aussie, loonie and kiwi are still modestly lower on the session with AUD/USD down 0.8% at 0.6813 currently.



