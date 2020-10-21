Stocks turn lower on the session but the dollar stays pressured across the board

European stocks give up early gains and trading lower now, with US futures also paring its advance from earlier today

The DAX is now down 0.8% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures have pretty much erased all of its advance from earlier today.





There isn't any particular headline driving the push lower here but perhaps investors are starting to pay a bit more attention to what is happening in the bond market.





The breakout in Treasury yields is what stands out so far today and if this is a signal of the reflation trade starting to take its early steps, then there will be more dangerous consequences for the market to worry about.





That is perhaps why the dollar is still being weighed lower across the board so far today with USD/JPY even falling to a fresh low of 104.92 currently.





If the pace of the push higher in yields goes a bit too fast, then that also doesn't bode well for equities and it also will start to bring about a shift in value-to-growth balancing.





In that lieu, the Nasdaq may be the hardest hit if the reflation trade is to start gaining more traction in the coming weeks.





It is still a bit early to be drawing firm conclusions about the messy moves so far today, but there is some argument to that given the focus on stimulus talks and the election.



