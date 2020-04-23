Stocks turn tail on dismal PMI data from France, Germany

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European stocks pare their early gains to stay in negative territory for now

DAX
See here for global coronavirus case data
The losses are modest but there is no doubt that risk has been hit by the ugly data coming out of France and Germany earlier. The dollar and yen has also recouped losses on the day with EUR/USD having fallen under the 1.0800 level.

This pretty much resets the market mood with US futures also seeing a drop to flat levels:

E-minis 23-04
It is still early in the day and there is much more for the market to navigate through later on.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose