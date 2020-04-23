Stocks turn tail on dismal PMI data from France, Germany
European stocks pare their early gains to stay in negative territory for now
The losses are modest but there is no doubt that risk has been hit by the ugly data coming out of France and Germany earlier. The dollar and yen has also recouped losses on the day with EUR/USD having fallen under the 1.0800 level.
This pretty much resets the market mood with US futures also seeing a drop to flat levels:
It is still early in the day and there is much more for the market to navigate through later on.