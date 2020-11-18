Stop the presses! NYC may not be at the threshold just yet

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

NY governor says New York City positivity rate averages at 2.5%

The New York Daily News reported that the positivity rate New York City had surpassed the 3% threshold. This according to 3 sources.  However, New York Gov. Cuomo is out now saying that the New York City positivity rate is 2.5% while the state positivity rate is 2.9%.  That would delay any decision on school closings.  

Cuomo does warn that New York City could go to the "orange zone" at a 3% positivity rate
