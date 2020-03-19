Stoxx Europe 600 has biggest gain since 2016

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

European shares and higher on the day

The European shares are ending the session with gains for change. The closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +2%
  • France's CAC, +2.64%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.83%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.95%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.2%
Nice gains for a change, but the declines for the year are quite dramatic:
  • German DAX, -35.01%
  • France's CAC, -35.51%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -31.41%
  • Spain's Ibex, -33.01%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -34.2%
In the benchmark 10 year yield sector, yields are mostly lower with Germany the exception:

