Stoxx Europe 600 has biggest gain since 2016

European shares and higher on the day

The European shares are ending the session with gains for change. The closes are showing:

German DAX, +2%



France's CAC, +2.64%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.83%



Spain's Ibex, +1.95%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.2%

Nice gains for a change, but the declines for the year are quite dramatic:

German DAX, -35.01%



France's CAC, -35.51%



UK's FTSE 100, -31.41%



Spain's Ibex, -33.01%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -34.2%







In the benchmark 10 year yield sector, yields are mostly lower with Germany the exception: