Stoxx Europe 600 has biggest gain since 2016
European shares and higher on the day
The European shares are ending the session with gains for change. The closes are showing:
- German DAX, +2%
- France's CAC, +2.64%
- UK's FTSE 100, +1.83%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.95%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.2%
Nice gains for a change, but the declines for the year are quite dramatic:
In the benchmark 10 year yield sector, yields are mostly lower with Germany the exception:
- German DAX, -35.01%
- France's CAC, -35.51%
- UK's FTSE 100, -31.41%
- Spain's Ibex, -33.01%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -34.2%