Strap in for a jam-packed US trading day
Heavy slate of data coming up
It's Thanksgiving in the US tomorrow and Friday is a de facto holiday; that means all of this week's data is squeezed into today's session.
It starts at the bottom of the hour with:
- Initial jobless claims
- Advance goods trade balance
- Wholesale inventories
- Q3 GDP (second look)
- Durable goods orders
Then at 1500 GMT (10 am ET):
- PCE report
- UMich final consumer sentiment
- New home sales
Weekly oil inventories are bumped up a day and at 1530 GMT. Then the day comes to an end with the 1900 GMT FOMC minutes.