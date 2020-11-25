Strap in for a jam-packed US trading day

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Heavy slate of data coming up

It's Thanksgiving in the US tomorrow and Friday is a de facto holiday; that means all of this week's data is squeezed into today's session.

It starts at the bottom of the hour with:
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Advance goods trade balance
  • Wholesale inventories
  • Q3 GDP (second look)
  • Durable goods orders
Then at 1500 GMT (10 am ET):

  • PCE report
  • UMich final consumer sentiment
  • New home sales
Weekly oil inventories are bumped up a day and at 1530 GMT. Then the day comes to an end with the 1900 GMT FOMC minutes.

