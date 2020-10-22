Strap in, it's going to be a big day on the news front

It's debate day





Just when you thought US politics couldn't get any crazier, today is going to have it all. The second and final Biden-Trump debate is at 8 pm ET and is sure to include a few microphone cutoffs.





We're also going to get whatever drama comes from the Ghislane Maxwell deposition, the new Borat movie, more Iran-Russia fallout, some more Hunter Biden stuff and whatever else the vampires in Washington can come up with. Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference this morning and the stimulus game continues but the market is increasingly coming around to my view that there isn't enough time even if there is a deal.







In the real world, earnings are pouring in and that's going to keep the equity market moving today.







In terms of economic data, the main event is at the bottom of the hour with the initial jobless claims report. The consensus is 870K. At 10 am ET, the existing home sales report is due.



The Fedspeak calendar is mercifully quiet with only Barkin on the agenda and there's also a 5-year TIPS sale.





Full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant'.

