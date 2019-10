Strong employment data reduces chance of RBA November rate cut

In an immediate reaction AUD was bid and I am expecting AUDNZD buyers on pullbacks. With no major data out of NZD until October 31 and CPI due out October 30th for the AUD, then AUDNZD should be supported into month end. The fly in that outlook is a breakdown in US-China pahse 1 talks which I expect to drag more heavily on AUD (due to Oz's close trade relationship with China) than NZD and would result in AUDNZD downside.