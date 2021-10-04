Strong movie theatre numbers highlight the reopening trade
Venom grossed $90m compared to $71m expected
Box office receipts are a good real-time indicator of economic engagement in the post-pandemic world.
AMC is out with a press release highlighting how strong this weekend was.
- $90m opening weekend box office for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was $90 million, which was the second best for an October debut ever
Ahead of the weekend, Variety reported that it was expected to gross $71m. It also tops July's release of Black Widow, which grossed $80.4m.
AMC also touted that the new Bond movie: No Time to Die sold more tickets on Saturday than any Bond movie ever.
Shares of AMC closed on Friday at $38.46 and are trading at $38.92 in the premarket. I wouldn't take that meme stock as an indication of much but there's certainly good news here for the broader reopening trade.