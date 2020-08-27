Structurally higher unemployment could be the legacy of the pandemic and it may trip up the Fed

Unemployment could stay high





The pandemic may have unleashed a two-class structure of workers that will persist for years.





Those in salaries jobs who were able to transition to work-from-home are the 'winners'. For them, the pandemic might have been a logistical or personal nightmare but not an economic one.





However about one-fifth of workers are employed in retail trade, food, accommodation, arts, entertainment and air travel. These are often hourly workers and for them it's also been an economic disaster that's been buffered by government -- at least for now.







Many of those jobs aren't coming back. That could leave a significant chunk of the workforce unemployed way beyond the pandemic.







What may be particularly important is that those workers become structurally unemployed. They can't simply transition to office careers, particularly the older workers.







So while we had 3.5% unemployment prior to the pandemic, that may no longer be possible. Instead, the bottom could be 6-7%.







The larger problem for markets is that the Fed increasingly sees itself as a white knight for the jobless. So if/when unemployment falls to 6% and inflation begins to tick up, they are increasingly likely to keep the pedal down. Today's shift to average inflation targeting gives them the leeway to do that.





The result could be a dangerous spike in inflation with the FOMC way behind the curve.

