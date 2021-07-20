"Study says" that one shot of J&J vaccine is ineffective against Delta coronavirus variant

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Study-du-jour, reported by the New York Times, finds that if you got the Johnson & Johnson shoot you may need a booster shot. 

The main points:
  • less effective against the Delta and Lambda variants than against the original virus
  • may need to receive a second dose - ideally of one of the mRNA vaccines 
  • conclusions are at odds with those from smaller studies ... suggesting that a single dose of the vaccine is effective against the variant even eight months after inoculation
  • new study has not yet been peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal

So, this all seems a bit inconclusive,. Still, I'm posting as it may come in handy for those needing help to explain why markets fall today (if they do). 

You couldn't release a song like this in the current environment ... one kiss is all it takes ... :-D


