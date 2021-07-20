"Study says" that one shot of J&J vaccine is ineffective against Delta coronavirus variant

Study-du-jour, reported by the New York Times, finds that if you got the Johnson & Johnson shoot you may need a booster shot.

The main points:

less effective against the Delta and Lambda variants than against the original virus

may need to receive a second dose - ideally of one of the mRNA vaccines

conclusions are at odds with those from smaller studies ... suggesting that a single dose of the vaccine is effective against the variant even eight months after inoculation

new study has not yet been peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal





So, this all seems a bit inconclusive,. Still, I'm posting as it may come in handy for those needing help to explain why markets fall today (if they do).





