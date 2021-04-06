Subaru cuts output by 10,000 vehicles over chip shortage
An overnight report from Nikkei (Japanese media) on car-maker Subaru
- the latest to scale back output due to the shortage of semiconductor chips
Via Nikkei:
- will reduce vehicle production by about 10,000 autos at a Japanese assembly plant
- One line will be idled for 13 workdays, and the other for eight
- All lines at the Yajima plant will restart by May 10 following the Golden Week holidays
- Operations will continue at Subaru's main plant