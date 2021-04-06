Subaru cuts output by 10,000 vehicles over chip shortage

An overnight report from Nikkei (Japanese media) on car-maker Subaru

  • the latest to scale back output due to the shortage of semiconductor chips
Via Nikkei:
  • will reduce vehicle production by about 10,000 autos at a Japanese assembly plant 
  • One line will be idled for 13 workdays, and the other for eight
  • All lines at the Yajima plant will restart by May 10 following the Golden Week holidays
  • Operations will continue at Subaru's main plant

