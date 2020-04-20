Subzero oil - FT front page headline nails it

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here is the front page of the Financial Times for Tuesday. Nice summary indeed.

Here is the front page of the Financial Times for Tuesday. Nice summary indeed.

There are oil market dynamics in play* in the sub zero price (May contract) but the fundamentals behind the move are:
  • Demand has evaporated due to the coronavirus lockdown -  MUCH less driving and flying hence lack of demand.
  • Oil pumping continued with the product going into storage
  • Storage is filling up, hence you'll get paid to take physical

(*If there is any interest I can post more on this). 
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose