Subzero oil - FT front page headline nails it

There are oil market dynamics in play* in the sub zero price (May contract) but the fundamentals behind the move are:

Demand has evaporated due to the coronavirus lockdown - MUCH less driving and flying hence lack of demand.

Oil pumping continued with the product going into storage

Storage is filling up, hence you'll get paid to take physical







(*If there is any interest I can post more on this).