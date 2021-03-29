Suez Canal update: Stem of Ever Given ship said to still be stuck

Author: Justin Low

Boskalis CEO provides an update to the situation

The Ever Given ship has been partially refloated but the stem is said to still be stuck. As such, it will still take some time to free the ship completely and move it to the side so that smoother passage across can be observed.

However, Twitter talk is saying that some smaller vessels are already able to navigate through the small opening past the Ever Given so that is some good news.

Suez
