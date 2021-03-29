Suez ship re-floated and straightened up

For real this time





Earlier reports that it was re-floated turned out not to be true but a number of reports now say the ship is straightened out.

BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.



The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 High winds made for a tough exit today but it was responding well to dredging and pushes from tugs. Earlier today there were reports that it had been freed, but those proved to be premature. High winds made for a tough exit today but it was responding well to dredging and pushes from tugs. Earlier today there were reports that it had been freed, but those proved to be premature.





Reports say it will take around 10 days to clear the backlog.





WTI crude prices have slipped back to $60.58, down 41-cents on the day. It fell as low as $59.43 earlier.







Brent is down to $64.33 from a high of $65.46 but well above the low of $63.13.

