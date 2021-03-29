Suez ship re-floated and straightened up

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

For real this time

Suez
Earlier reports that it was re-floated turned out not to be true but a number of reports now say the ship is straightened out.
High winds made for a tough exit today but it was responding well to dredging and pushes from tugs. Earlier today there were reports that it had been freed, but those proved to be premature.

Reports say it will take around 10 days to clear the backlog.

WTI crude prices have slipped back to $60.58, down 41-cents on the day. It fell as low as $59.43 earlier.

Brent is down to $64.33 from a high of $65.46 but well above the low of $63.13.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose