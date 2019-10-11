Super typhoon expected to hit Japan on Saturday

Parts of Japan are still recovering from the typhoon that hit last month, now Typhoon Hagibis, is headed north over the Pacific towards Japan's main island.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings and advisorie

for along the entire southern coast of Japan

Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with the magazine Scientific American:

"If it hits Tokyo Bay, like some of the current forecasts are saying, then it's going to be a multi-billion-dollar disaster"

ForexLive has many friends in Japan - best of luck to all there and stay as safe as possible!



