A widely used indicator of supply delays, capacity constraints and price pressures (& higher CPI)

This via IHS Markit is a good read on transmission from supply chain delays ... capacity constraints ... to developing inflation trends.

Its a detailed piece opening with a summary of where the globe finds itself on supply chain issues, graph below ... the lower the line, the more intense are supply bottlenecks:









And then proceeds to link with inflation trends ,,,, which is another ugly graph. But I'll let ya'll check it out for yourselves - link here (with thanks to IHS Markit)











