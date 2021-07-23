A widely used indicator of supply delays, capacity constraints and price pressures (& higher CPI)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This via IHS Markit is a good read on transmission from supply chain delays ... capacity constraints ... to developing inflation trends.

Its a detailed piece opening with a summary of where the globe finds itself on supply chain issues, graph below ... the lower the line, the more intense are supply bottlenecks:

This via IHS Markit is a good read on transmission from supply chain delays ... capacity constraints ... to developing inflation trends.
And then proceeds to link with inflation trends ,,,, which is another ugly graph. But I'll let ya'll check it out for yourselves - link here (with thanks to IHS Markit) 



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose