Support and resistance levels ahead for EUR/USD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A really quick snippet via JP Morgan on the euro, short term levels ahead:

Resistance
  • 1.1452 
  • 1.1490/00
Support  
  • 1.1370/80
  • 1320/30
Re the near term fundamentals
  • optimism around the potential for an agreement on the terms of a relief fund this weekend 
  • an agreement this weekend would be an optimal outcome, although in the event that this is put off for another month we would regard any Sunday night/Monday AM dip as a buying opportunity
---
ps. JPM are referring to the meeting of EU leaders on Friday
  • a face-to-face summit
  • for discussions on a €750bn post-Covid stimulus package
  • and also on a seven-year budget worth another €1.07 tn
  • meeting to continue on Saturday, may go longer 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose