Support and resistance levels ahead for EUR/USD

A really quick snippet via JP Morgan on the euro, short term levels ahead:

Resistance

1.1452



1.1490/00



Support

1.1370/80

1320/30



Re the near term fundamentals

optimism around the potential for an agreement on the terms of a relief fund this weekend

an agreement this weekend would be an optimal outcome, although in the event that this is put off for another month we would regard any Sunday night/Monday AM dip as a buying opportunity

---

ps. JPM are referring to the meeting of EU leaders on Friday

a face-to-face summit

for discussions on a €750bn post-Covid stimulus package

and also on a seven-year budget worth another €1.07 tn

meeting to continue on Saturday, may go longer







