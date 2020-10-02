Supreme Court nominee Barrett had coronavirus in the summer and recovered

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's good news for her

She has been meeting with a number of Senators this week, including Mike Lee who announced he had it today.

The Washington Post reports that she had it in July and recovered.

If her nomination was pushed beyond the election, it could have implications on the vote; though I have my doubts it would.

