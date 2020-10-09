Sure the White House wants stimulus, but what about Mitch McConnell?

It was McConnell who put the brakes on talks





All these headlines are doing the rounds about Trump going back to the negotiating table in regards to more stimulus. Commodity currencies and gold are higher at the moment, likely in response.







Here is the reality: Democrats aren't going to budge off of $2.2 trillion because they're leading in all the polls. And Senate Republicans are trying to make a (last?) stand on fiscal conservatism.





McConnell today hasn't been to the White House in two months because he's terrified of COVID.







"I actually haven't been to the White House since Aug. 6, because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," the 78-year-old lawmaker said.

"Since May 1st, I've said wear your mask and practice social distancing. It's the only way that we know of to prevent the spread until we get a vaccine and we've practiced that in the Senate," McConnell said. "You've heard about other places that have had a different view, and they are paying a price for it," he said. McConnell is a survivor and I don't think he wants to go down with the Trump ship. I also get the sense that many of the current Republican Senators don't want to have to go into elections in 2022 and 2024 as Trump sycophants. They can use the next 2-4 years to go back to the Obama-era Tea Party playbook. I think they would feel more-secure in that spot.





"I've got a significant proportion of my members who think we've done enough," he said.







Until I hear McConnell has gotten on board with stimulus talks, or if Trump somehow tries to do a bi-partisan deal without the vast majority of Senate Republicans, then I just don't see it.

