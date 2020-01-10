Survey data shows UK employers hired more permanent staff for the first time in a year

Survey says new permanent staff higher for the first time in a year

(figures from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation come via a Reuters report)

"With a new government in place and the path ahead looking more predictable, some businesses have decided that they have waited long enough," REC chief executive Neil Carberry





REC's permanent staff placement index 51.9 in December

from 48.8 in November

highest since December 2018

above the 50-mark that divides growth from contraction for the first time since February

