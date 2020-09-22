Survey finds that Coronavirus supply chain disruptions are easing for companies in south China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A report citing the American Chamber of Commerce in South China survey

  • More than 78 per cent of the 172 companies that took part in the survey say they no longer face supply chain disruptions
  • In March, when China was still grappling with the Covid-19 outbreak, 100 per cent of companies said that they had experienced problems in their supply chains
A marked improvement indeed.

The South China Morning Post carrying the info is a good read, well worth spending some time on (may be gated).  


