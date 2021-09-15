Survey of Japanese firms: 80% see COVID-19 dissipating by end FY 2022

53% of Japanese firms see the economy recovering to pre-pandemic levels by end-FY2022, 48% see econ reaching such levels in FY2023 or later

80% of firms say covid pain will fade away by end-FY2022, 20% see covid impact to last beyond FY2022

half of Japan firms hit by chip shortage; 44% see it resolved in FY2022, 16% say it will persist beyond FY2022, 10% cannot foresee when it will be resolved

(Note - In Japan, the financial year is from 1 April to 31 March)





Some of the commentary:

"There will be a repeat of the vicious circle of variants and resurgence," a manager of a ceramics maker wrote in the survey on condition of anonymity. "It will take time to contain the pandemic thoroughly."

"Spreading infections and lockdown in Southeast Asia have cut supply-chain of parts," a machinery maker manager wrote.

"Lockdown in Malaysia was a factor behind chip shortages," a transport equipment maker manager wrote.

---

That a repeat of the vicious circle of variants and resurgence is unfortunately all too likely. There is still a huge surge in new infections around the globe, this increases the likelihood of new variants emerging and so the circle will carry on until vaccination is more widespread geographically.



