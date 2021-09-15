Survey of Japanese firms: 80% see COVID-19 dissipating by end FY 2022

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters Corporate Survey, major points:

  • 53% of Japanese firms see the economy recovering to pre-pandemic levels by end-FY2022, 48% see econ reaching such levels in FY2023 or later
  • 80% of firms say covid pain will fade away by end-FY2022, 20% see covid impact to last beyond FY2022
  • half of Japan firms hit by chip shortage; 44% see it resolved in FY2022, 16% say it will persist beyond FY2022, 10% cannot foresee when it will be resolved

(Note - In Japan, the financial year is from 1 April to 31 March)

Some of the commentary:
  •  "There will be a repeat of the vicious circle of variants and resurgence," a manager of a ceramics maker wrote in the survey on condition of anonymity. "It will take time to contain the pandemic thoroughly." 
  • "Spreading infections and lockdown in Southeast Asia have cut supply-chain of parts," a machinery maker manager wrote. 
  • "Lockdown in Malaysia was a factor behind chip shortages," a transport equipment maker manager wrote. 
---
That a repeat of the vicious circle of variants and resurgence  is unfortunately all too likely. There is still a huge surge in new infections around the globe, this increases the likelihood of new variants emerging and so the circle will carry on until vaccination is more widespread geographically. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose