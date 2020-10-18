Survey of UK business highlights the two biggest risks - (unsurprisingly) COVID-19 and Brexit
Deloitte survey of 102 company CFOs, Sep. 22 - Oct. 6
- "British businesses are gearing up for a long winter with COVID-19, with a full recovery on the horizon only after next summer," Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte said. "With further restrictions coming into effect, businesses have scaled back expectations and are focused on strengthening their businesses and their balance sheets."
- Deloitte said the pandemic topped the list of risks facing British companies, Brexit was another worry.
Info via Reuters