Suspected coronavirus infection reported in Vienna - OPEC monitoring ahead of meeting there March 5-6

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Secretary General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo says the group is monitoring the suspected case.

OPEC's 23 member country representatives are scheduled to meet in Vienna next week for hookers and blow to discuss jamming petrol buyers additional oil production cuts.

The current production agreement expires at the end of March and is expected to be extended with another 600K barrel/day cut, OPEC+ partner Russia is yet to agree. 


