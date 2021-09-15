Suzuki's factory in Shizuoka, Japan, has shut down in response to a coronavirus outbreak

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The motor plant halted production on Tuesday and remains offline. 

  • In response to cases amongst workers at the factory
  • Suzuki says it has not decided on when to resume production, Friday likely the earliest but unclear. 
Suzuki has a number of factories in Shizuoka prefecture. Details are a little light so I am not sure which one has closed, or perhaps more than one? 

