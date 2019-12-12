Swiss government raises 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.9% from 0.8% previously

Latest economic forecasts released by SECO - 12 December 2019





2020 GDP growth forecast 1.7% (previously 1.7%)

2019 inflation forecast 0.4% (previously 0.5%)

2020 inflation forecast 0.1% (previously 0.4%)

The prior (September) forecasts can be found here . The growth figures are relatively unchanged with just a minor bump to the 2019 estimate. However, the more worrying part is that they see inflation weakening further going into next year.





I reckon this should be somewhat similar to the view adopted by the SNB - we'll find out later - but this means that we could see the central bank get closer towards cutting rates further if inflation expectations continue to fall off.



