Swiss government raises 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.9% from 0.8% previously
Latest economic forecasts released by SECO - 12 December 2019
- 2020 GDP growth forecast 1.7% (previously 1.7%)
- 2019 inflation forecast 0.4% (previously 0.5%)
- 2020 inflation forecast 0.1% (previously 0.4%)
The prior (September) forecasts can be found here. The growth figures are relatively unchanged with just a minor bump to the 2019 estimate. However, the more worrying part is that they see inflation weakening further going into next year.
I reckon this should be somewhat similar to the view adopted by the SNB - we'll find out later - but this means that we could see the central bank get closer towards cutting rates further if inflation expectations continue to fall off.