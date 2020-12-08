Swiss government: Covid situation worsening
Covid a problem in Switzerland, and concerns about Christmas spread
Swiss government is out with some new assessment and limitations as a result of Covid spread
Those are some pretty harsh measures being put into place.
- Covid situation worsening, prepares additional coordinated measures to restrict spread of virus
- Says from December 12 to January 20, shopping centers, markets, restaurants, leisure operations and sports activities must close at 7 PM
- Private events limited to a maximum of 5 people from 2 households, exceptions allowed from December 24 – 26 and December 31 with limit raised to 10 people
- All public events forbidden, with the exception of legislative bodies and religious events
- If things get worse, further measures could be discussed at a December 18 meeting of the government
Looking at the trends in the deaths, they have been spiking to the upside of late.