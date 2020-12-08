Swiss government: Covid situation worsening

Covid a problem in Switzerland, and concerns about Christmas spread

Swiss government is out with some new assessment and limitations as a result of Covid spread



Covid situation worsening, prepares additional coordinated measures to restrict spread of virus



Says from December 12 to January 20, shopping centers, markets, restaurants, leisure operations and sports activities must close at 7 PM



Private events limited to a maximum of 5 people from 2 households, exceptions allowed from December 24 – 26 and December 31 with limit raised to 10 people



All public events forbidden, with the exception of legislative bodies and religious events



If things get worse, further measures could be discussed at a December 18 meeting of the government







Looking at the trends in the deaths, they have been spiking to the upside of late.









Those are some pretty harsh measures being put into place.