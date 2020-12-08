Swiss government: Covid situation worsening

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Covid a problem in Switzerland, and concerns about Christmas spread

Swiss government is out with some new assessment and limitations as a result of Covid spread
  • Covid situation worsening, prepares additional coordinated measures to restrict spread of virus
  • Says from December 12 to January 20, shopping centers, markets, restaurants, leisure operations and sports activities must close at 7 PM
  • Private events limited to a maximum of 5 people from 2 households, exceptions allowed from December 24 – 26 and December 31 with limit raised to 10 people
  • All public events forbidden, with the exception of legislative bodies and religious events
  • If things get worse, further measures could be discussed at a December 18 meeting of the government
Those are some pretty harsh measures being put into place. 

Looking at the trends in the deaths, they have been spiking to the upside of late.

Covid a problem in Switzerland, and concerns about Christmas spread_
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose